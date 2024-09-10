Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani made a rather heartwarming visit to HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai, where Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child.
The hospital, owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, saw the billionaire take tight security to personally meet the new parents and congratulate them on the joyous occasion.
Also the Simmba star who had openly shared his pure wish for a daughter was seen visiting the hospital with his family members, including his sister Ritika Bhavnani.
To note, the power couple are now officially parents to a baby girl.
As soon as the parents announced the happy news on their social media several celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section to shower love on the couple.
Ahead of the birth of their first child, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on the Friday evening.