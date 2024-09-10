Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations

Entertainment

The 'Cowboy Carter' artist did not bag even a single CMA nomination from the association

  by Web Desk
  September 10, 2024
Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles is slamming the Country Music Association (CMA) for their racism!

Speaking exclusively to TMZ, the American singer-songwriter’s dad openly expressed his views on why he thinks his well-deserving daughter was not nominated even for a single award.

Noting “racism” as the factor behind this, he said, "There's more white people in America, and unfortunately they don't vote based on ability and achievements; it's still sometimes a white and black thing."

He also expressed that the news did not shock him even a bit, as he already had his mind made up for such an update.

The singer, whose song TEXAS HOLD ‘EM garnered wide recognition after becoming viral on TikTok, is from her latest country album Cowboy Carter, and despite being a huge hit, the singer was snubbed for the nominations.

However, it is worth mentioning that Shaboozey, who collaborated on Beyoncé’s country album, is a nominee for Best New Artist and Single of the Year for A Bar Song—a fact that seconds Knowles’ claim.

As per Mathew, when it comes to his little girl, the CMA decision-makers are being biased and adopting a negative stance, which is no surprise for him “in the current state of American culture.”

"In America, there's no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures,” he concluded.

