Trending

Are Aima Baig, designer Zain Ahmad dating?

Aima Baig has reportedly jumped on the dating bandwagon yet again

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Aima Baig has reportedly jumped on the dating bandwagon yet again
Aima Baig has reportedly jumped on the dating bandwagon yet again 

Singer Aima Baig's fans are abuzz with curiosity over her newly developed friendship with fashion brand Rastah's owner Zain Ahmad. 

Pakistan's acclaimed singer and fashion designer have been papped together multiple times, sparking speculations as to whether the connection is the ultimate fusion of music and fashion or are they the latest BFF's in the entertainment scene. 

While neither the two have commented on their relationship, the buzz surrounding their interactions have fans excited about what could actually be in store.

Some think they could potentially create a dynamic duo, merging their talents to set new trends. 

The Washmallay singer, known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, has always had a flair for fashion. 

Zain, on the other hand, has made a name for himself with his trendsetting designs that push the boundaries of contemporary style.  

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig was first dating actor Shahbaz Shigri which actually did not work out and the two broke up in 2022 as a result of cheating accusations. 

Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict

Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years

Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years
Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child

Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child

Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations

Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations

Trending News

Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot for 'War 2' romantic song in Italy: Reports
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Durefishan Saleem shares vacation carousel from destination unknown
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ receives BIG update
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Maya Ali garners praises from fellow actor Usama Khan
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Bilal Abbas Khan teases exciting project after 'Ishq Murshid' success
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar unwinds in the Northern Areas