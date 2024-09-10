Are Aima Baig, designer Zain Ahmad dating?

Singer Aima Baig's fans are abuzz with curiosity over her newly developed friendship with fashion brand Rastah's owner Zain Ahmad.
Pakistan's acclaimed singer and fashion designer have been papped together multiple times, sparking speculations as to whether the connection is the ultimate fusion of music and fashion or are they the latest BFF's in the entertainment scene.
While neither the two have commented on their relationship, the buzz surrounding their interactions have fans excited about what could actually be in store.
Some think they could potentially create a dynamic duo, merging their talents to set new trends.
The Washmallay singer, known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, has always had a flair for fashion.
Zain, on the other hand, has made a name for himself with his trendsetting designs that push the boundaries of contemporary style.
It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig was first dating actor Shahbaz Shigri which actually did not work out and the two broke up in 2022 as a result of cheating accusations.