Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years

Rap legend Eminem is set to take the stage ablaze at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, marking his first opening performance at the ceremony in 14 years.
The Grammy-winning artist, who is nominated for eight awards, including Video of the Year and Best Hip-Hop, will treat fans to a performance from his recently released 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady.
Eminem's previous VMA performances have been iconic, including his 2010 opening act and surprise appearances in 2012.
In 2010 he opened with a memorable performance of his hit song Not Afraid and a duet of Love the Way You Lie with pop star Rihanna.
The Mockingbird crooner’s return to the VMAs stage is generating significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting his highly anticipated performance.
In addition to his VMA appearance, Eminem is also making headlines for his upcoming festival performances.
He is set to headline Saudi Arabia's Soundstorm festival in December and is rumored to be in talks to perform at Glastonbury 2025.
The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place on Thursday at New York's UBS Arena.