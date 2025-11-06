Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up

Millie Bobby Brown is recalling a heartfelt moment with Sabrina Carpenter.
While speaking to British Vogue for its December 2025 issue, the Stranger Things actress opened up about a wide range of topics, including her journey with the Netflix show’s cast and crew, her family, and parenting with Jake Bongiovi.
At one point during her lengthy interview, the actress opened up about how Sabrina Carpenter comforted her backstage, when she felt emotional over online criticism.
Brown flashed back to the 2025 Brit Awards, sharing that she was in her dressing room, getting ready for the event, where she cried due to the mean comments she received after The Electric State press tour.
Seeing the Enola Holmes starlet cry, Carpenter – who herself is no stranger to public scrutiny – gave Brown a hug and shared some words of wisdom in her sassy style.
“I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day. I was crying while I was getting my hair and make-up done. I was even welling up when I saw her [Carpenter] backstage,” began Millie Bobby Brown.
Revealing the Manchild songstress’s cheeky way to cheer her up, she shared, “Truly, always, her mentality is very much like ‘F**k ’em’, which I knew inside of me, but when you hear someone else say it, you’re like, ‘Yes! That’s it!’”
“I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like shit to me — I know that’s your job. … But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it,” added the Damsel actress.
Millie Bobby Brown is set to return onscreen with the fifth and final season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things.