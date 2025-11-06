Entertainment

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie

The 'F1' star’s lawyers submitted emails with the 'Maleficent' starlet's team about her 2021 sale of their shared French winery

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt revealed a new bombshell email from 2023 amid his ongoing legal battle with Angelina Jolie.

As per PEOPLE, on October 29, the F1 star’s lawyers submitted emails with the Maleficent starlet team about her 2021 sale of their shared French winery.

One email from November 2023 reportedly claimed that Pitt was suing her for $35 million in damages after her 2021 sale of her share of the winery business

“The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” wrote lawyers for Jolie at the time. “

The lawyers added, “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”

According to the October 2023 email from Jolie’s team, it also mentions that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.”

The lawyer also stated “Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” saying those communications were key “to the heart of our case and must be produced.”

Pitt’s lawyers claim that within six months of Jolie selling her Miraval shares, her team suggested a wider mutual non-disparagement clause.

Notably, in 2022, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her Miraval stake without his approval, which she denied, filing a countersuit accusing him of a "vindictive war."

They also claimed Pitt refused to buy her out because she wouldn’t sign an NDA he allegedly used to silence her about a 2016 private jet incident, though no charges were filed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up

Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress reveals how she found comfort in Sabrina Carpenter during an emotional moment

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity
The 'Gone Girl' star ignites gossip after being spotted with mystery woman

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy
The ‘Am I the Drama’ rapper is hit with a shocking update about her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ahead of welcoming first baby with him

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast
'One Piece' is scheduled to return on Netflix on March 10, 2026 with its third installment

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod
Here are five renowned Hollywood actors who might receive 2026 Oscars Awards nomination

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes
Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for new film ‘Die My Love’

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season
Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 set to release in three parts, with first instalment dropping on November 26

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling
The ‘Christy’ actress was recently caught getting inside ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino’s car amid Scooter Braun romance

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute
'The Kardashians' star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to momager on her 70th birthday

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week
The 'Eldest Daughter' singer and the NFL star were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'
Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming birthday tribute for her mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram