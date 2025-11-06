Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt revealed a new bombshell email from 2023 amid his ongoing legal battle with Angelina Jolie.
As per PEOPLE, on October 29, the F1 star’s lawyers submitted emails with the Maleficent starlet team about her 2021 sale of their shared French winery.
One email from November 2023 reportedly claimed that Pitt was suing her for $35 million in damages after her 2021 sale of her share of the winery business
“The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages,” wrote lawyers for Jolie at the time. “
The lawyers added, “As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”
According to the October 2023 email from Jolie’s team, it also mentions that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was “seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations.”
The lawyer also stated “Pitt’s continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct,” saying those communications were key “to the heart of our case and must be produced.”
Pitt’s lawyers claim that within six months of Jolie selling her Miraval shares, her team suggested a wider mutual non-disparagement clause.
Notably, in 2022, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her Miraval stake without his approval, which she denied, filing a countersuit accusing him of a "vindictive war."
They also claimed Pitt refused to buy her out because she wouldn’t sign an NDA he allegedly used to silence her about a 2016 private jet incident, though no charges were filed.