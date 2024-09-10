Trending

Malala Yousafzai shares sneak peek of 'The Last of the Sea Women' premiere at TIFF

'The Last of the Sea Women', produced by Apple Original Films and Malala Yousafzai’s production company

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
The documentary The Last of the Sea Women, produced by Apple Original Films and Malala Yousafzai’s production company Extracurricular, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last night.

Malala shared a sneak peek of the amazing TIFF moments on her Instagram account, with a long caption that describes the documentary in detail.

Nobel Prize laureate wrote, "So proud to premiere my first film, The Last of the Sea Women, at the Toronto Film Festival @tiff_net last night!"

Describing the film, she said, "Our documentary follows the incredible haenyeo, a centuries-old community of female free divers who live on Jeju Island, South Korea."


She went on to share, "Haenyeo use only their breath to plunge to the ocean floor and harvest seafood."

Malala added, "The funny, fierce and vibrant women in the film compel us to consider relationships between nature and culture, and the urgency of preservation."

"Jang Soon Deok and Lee Hee Soon, two haenyeo who feature in the film, traveled from Jeju to be with us in Toronto. I loved seeing the audience leap to their feet when they walked on stage after the film ended!" she added.

It will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting October 11.

To note, this is Malala’s first feature-length documentary with Apple TV+, following her production of the Academy Award-nominated short film Stranger at the Gate in 2023.

