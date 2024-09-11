Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek join Priyanka Chopra for 'Caring for Women' gala

Priyanka Chopra has graced the Kering Foundation's 'Caring for Women' dinner on September 10, co-hosting the event alongside many A-listers celebrities.
The Don 2 actress shared glimpses from the gala on her Instagram account on Sunday, striking pose with Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Kerry Washington and other prominent figures.
Chopra, who stunned in a black satin long dress, setting the internet ablaze with her look, wrote a heartwarming note alonside the photos.
“Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me,” she penned alongside the photos.
The Citadel actress went on to express, “This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like minded people come together for a shared purpose."
“Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do everyday,” Chopra added.
The event brought together a star-studded lineup, including Matthew McConaughey, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, and Gayle King, to raise awareness and funds for a vital cause.
On the personal front, Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and they have a daughter, Malti Marie, born via surrogacy in January 2022.
She has an upcoming action comedy film, Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller and starring Idris Elba and John Cena.