Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek join Priyanka Chopra for Caring for Women gala

Matthew McConaughey, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain and many more also graced the event

  by Web Desk
  September 11, 2024
Priyanka Chopra has graced the Kering Foundation's 'Caring for Women' dinner on September 10, co-hosting the event alongside many A-listers celebrities.

The Don 2 actress shared glimpses from the gala on her Instagram account on Sunday, striking pose with Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Kerry Washington and other prominent figures.

Chopra, who stunned in a black satin long dress, setting the internet ablaze with her look, wrote a heartwarming note alonside the photos.

“Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me,” she penned alongside the photos.

The Citadel actress went on to express, “This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like minded people come together for a shared purpose."

“Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do everyday,” Chopra added.

The event brought together a star-studded lineup, including Matthew McConaughey, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, and Gayle King, to raise awareness and funds for a vital cause.

On the personal front, Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and they have a daughter, Malti Marie, born via surrogacy in January 2022.

She has an upcoming action comedy film, Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller and starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Entertainment News

King Charles shares huge good news after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery
Sebastian Stan transforms Into Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice’ trailer: WATCH
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series announces open casting call for trio of main characters
Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Selena Gomez spills SHOCKING beans about beau Benny Blanco
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman call it quits after 26-year of marriage
'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson detained amid child support issues
Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass figure in bodycon dress at star studded event
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere
Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash
Ariana Grande soars to new heights with ‘Eternal Sunshine’