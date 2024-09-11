'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere

Entertainment

Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo shine at 'Emily in Paris' season 4 premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
The cast of Emily in Paris returns to dazzle on the red carpet as they celebrate the highly-anticipated premiere of season 4, part 2.

Fans were left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) romance after the first half of season 4 ended with the lovebirds confessing their undying love for each other, leaving viewers questioning what's next for the pair.

On Tuesday, Lily, Lucas, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Eugenio Franceschini, and their Emily in Paris costars arrived in Rome for the premiere.

Lily Collins stunned in a dazzling golden striped gown, featuring a daring deep 'v' cut, and completed the show-stopping look with a bold set of golden bangles that added a touch of glamour to her overall ensemble.

Eugenio, who played the character of Emily’s love interest Marcello in the Netflix show, got candid about his experience at the premiere.

He said, “My work is up to the [standard of the] series and this is the most important thing.”

Eugenio also confessed, “I worked with Lily all the time, so, yeah, she is [my closest friend].”

For the unversed, season 4's last five episodes will be released on Netflix on September 12.

