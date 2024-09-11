Entertainment

Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary

Salma Hayek Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among the co-hosts of the gala

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Salma Hayeks jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary
Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary

Salma Hayek has finally dropped glamorous preparing for Caring for Women Gala.

On Monday, the Mexican actress co-hosted the event along with Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra.

From the intricate details of her dazzling off-shoulder gown to the natural makeup with bold lipstick, Salma's glam team pulled out all the stops to create a truly unforgettable look.

Recently, the Magic Mike's Last Dance starlet gave fans a rare glimpse into her behind-the-scenes prep, showcasing the hard work and dedication that goes into creating a truly show-stopping red carpet appearance.


In the shared clip, the film producer can be seen wearing a gorgeous necklace. Salma finished the look with a bun and silver rings.

Salma, 58, captioned the Instagram post, “Last night getting ready for #CaringForWomen.”

Additional co-host of Caring for Women Gala include François-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Donatella Versace and Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.

The Caring for Women Gala, which was presented by Kering Foundation in New York City, was concluded on Viola Davis’s powerful speech about domestic violence and women empowerment. 

Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary

Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details
Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'

Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere

'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere

Entertainment News

'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election race
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek join Priyanka Chopra for Caring for Women gala
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
King Charles shares huge good news after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Sebastian Stan transforms Into Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice’ trailer: WATCH
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series announces open casting call for trio of main characters
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Selena Gomez spills SHOCKING beans about beau Benny Blanco
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman call it quits after 26-year of marriage
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson detained amid child support issues