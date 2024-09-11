Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary

Salma Hayek has finally dropped glamorous preparing for Caring for Women Gala.
On Monday, the Mexican actress co-hosted the event along with Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra.
From the intricate details of her dazzling off-shoulder gown to the natural makeup with bold lipstick, Salma's glam team pulled out all the stops to create a truly unforgettable look.
Recently, the Magic Mike's Last Dance starlet gave fans a rare glimpse into her behind-the-scenes prep, showcasing the hard work and dedication that goes into creating a truly show-stopping red carpet appearance.
In the shared clip, the film producer can be seen wearing a gorgeous necklace. Salma finished the look with a bun and silver rings.
Salma, 58, captioned the Instagram post, “Last night getting ready for #CaringForWomen.”
Additional co-host of Caring for Women Gala include François-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Donatella Versace and Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.
The Caring for Women Gala, which was presented by Kering Foundation in New York City, was concluded on Viola Davis’s powerful speech about domestic violence and women empowerment.