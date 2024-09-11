Entertainment

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached an amicable agreement

  September 11, 2024
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially settled their divorce, reaching an amicable agreement that includes joint custody of their two daughters.

According to court records, a judge has approved the divorce settlement that the two celebrities have reached.

TMZ reported that they have opted for mediation to resolve a property and child custody deal, even if the specifics of the agreement are not public.

Even though Joe and Sophie's divorce was finalised before they moved on romantically, they are now legally alone.

The Game of Thrones starlet is currently seeing Peregrine Pearson, a British aristocracy.

Before being connected to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah, Joe had a brief affair with actress Stormi Bree.

On September 5, 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, with whom he had been married for four years and had two daughters together, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

According to the document, which Us Weekly was able to access at the time, Jonas thought the relationship was "irretrievably broken."

Earlier, by denying them their passports, Sophie, a citizen of both the United States and the United Kingdom, is prevented from going back to "their habitual residence of England".

In the file that E! News was able to access, she also disclosed that she learnt of his filing "through the media."

Joe's representative at the time responded to the lawsuit by saying that the kids "were not abducted" and that he was "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father."

