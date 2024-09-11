Entertainment

Beyoncé claims ‘music is enough’, stopped making music videos

Beyoncé gets excluded from the 2024 Country Music Awards (CMA) nomination

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Beyoncé, who’s famous for her visually stunning and often provocative visuals, has shared a surprising reason for ditching music videos.

Queen Bey has stop making music videos even after the success of Renaissance and Cowboy Carter to support the records.

In a new conversation with GQ, the pop icon has revealed the thought process behind her decision.

Beyoncé told the news outlet, “I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice. The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own.”

She has been known for some of the most iconic music videos in history including Single Ladies, Formation and countless others.

“Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music. The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough. The fans from all over the world became the visual. We all got the visual on tour. We then got more visuals from my film,” Beyoncé explained.

The Halo crooner made headlines this year by becoming he first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart with Texas Hold ‘Em.

She also received mega support from huge names including Michelle Obama and Paul McCartney.

Despite all the success, Beyoncé was excluded from the 2024 Country Music Awards (CMA) nomination.

