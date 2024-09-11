Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Katy Perry gives cheeky response on fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian

  • September 11, 2024


Katy Perry has given a very cheeky response on her fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this week, the lovebirds attended Caring for Women Gala presented by Kering Foundation in New York City.

Tho duo attended the gala along with many renowned celebrities including Kim, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra, Matthew McConaughey and more.

In one of the paparazzi pictures shared by TMZ, Orlando, 47, can be seen “staring” at the SKIMS founder’s “butt.”

The Dark Horse crooner addressed the viral picture during her appearance on the Elvis Duran Show on Tuesday.

Showing her the picture, the host stated, “Orlando is staring at her” to which Katy emphasised, “at our”.

However, Elvis quipped, “at her butt” adding, “I mean how could you not?”

The Teenage Dream singer responded “I approve” and asked if there is any controversy going around the picture, promoting host to clear the air.

“There is no controversy,” the host noted.

Katy Perry sparkled in a shimmering strapless gown, her radiant smile dazzling at the gala.

On the other hand, Orlando looped dapper in a classic tuxedo.

