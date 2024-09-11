Entertainment

Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal's bond

Brad Pitt shares the strong friendship bondwuth George Clooney

  • September 11, 2024
Brad Pitt has always admired his friend George Clooney, but it's not just the Oscar-winning actor's career that Pitt looks up to—it's Clooney's relationship with his wife, Amal.

The Ocean’s Eleven star and the Troy star are good friends and are mostly spotted at double dates with George’s human rights attorney wife, Amal Clooney, 46, and Brad’s girlfriend of almost two years, jewellery exec Ines de Ramon, 34.

As per InTouch Weekly, the exclusive source revealed, “They’ve been having a ball,” adding, “When they get together, it’s always the same, it’s all in fun.”

The source mentioned, “Brad was aware of Angelina being there,” adding, “And of course he heard about her teary reaction to the standing ovation [after the Maria screening], but he didn’t let that interfere with his plans.”

“Brad has a good thing going with Ines,” said the insider,adding, “He was proud to show her off in Venice. He’s always looked up to George and what he has with Amal, and that’s inspired him in his own decisions regarding his personal life.”

The tipster mentioned, “He appreciates a relationship that’s free of drama.”

To note, Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon alongside Amal Clooney and George Clooney recently spotted at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, for Wolf promotion.

