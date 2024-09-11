King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy

King Charles III has been seemingly afraid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing popularity.
After late Princess Diana left Charles, she became a global icon.
Similarly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also bagged major deals and international tours after leaving the royal family in 2022.
The monarch is reportedly “fearful” of repeating his past mistake and letting the royal couple upstage him.
A source exclusively told Woman magazine, “The Palace is mindful of what happened when Princess Diana left royal life and instantly eclipsed the institution. They claim the King is fearful of a repeat of the past, with Harry and Meghan overshadowing his work and becoming global superstars."
Another insider shared that Prince Harry thinks he can make major impact through his diplomatic initiatives, "That's his world, that's what he's used to and that's what he knows. He can still add value.”
Moreover, his majesty and his wife Queen Camilla are preparing for their upcoming royal tour of Australia and Samoa this autumn.
During the royal visit, King will visit National Park and participate in an Ava Fa’atupu ceremony.