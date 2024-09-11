Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex given major relief in the US after a year-long battle

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received major good news directly linked with their family’s future in the UK.

The visa-drug lawsuit against the Duke of Sussex filed by the Heritage Foundation in 2023, has been reportedly closed on Monday, September 9, 2024.

As a result of series of secret court proceedings which took place after the submission and review of multiple sealed orders by Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C. the case against Harry was terminated, however the reason behind this dismissal is still unclear.

In May 2023, the conservative think tank Heritage filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking the release of Prince Harry's visa documents.

The lawsuit followed Prince Harry's confession in his memoir, Spare, about his past drug use, including cocaine, marijuana, and mushrooms.

Heritage argued that this admission should have disqualified him from living and working in the US, where he relocated with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The think tank suggested that Prince Harry may have omitted or falsified information about his drug use when applying for his visa or received preferential treatment due to his royal status."

However, government lawyers representing Harry in the visa-drug lawsuit, argued, “they cannot confirm or deny whether any other records that [Heritage] are seeking exist because the mere acknowledgment of these records would constitute an unwarranted invasion of Prince Harry’s privacy.”

They further added, “The records are particularly sensitive because releasing them, even in part, would reveal Prince Harry’s status in the United States, which Prince Harry has not disclosed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy

King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond

Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Royal News

Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
King Charles takes harsh action as Prince Harry asks for special security
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Prince William marks first appearance without Kate Middleton after her cancer recovery
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Princess Kate cancer update: Key takeaways from her new video message
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Prince Harry gives new tension to Royals after Kate’s cancer recovery
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Princess Kate's new video hints at 'modern' future of the Royal Family
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton, Prince William annouce first appearance after her cancer recovery
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Prince Harry feeling 'nostalgic' for old royal life after UK return