Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received major good news directly linked with their family’s future in the UK.
The visa-drug lawsuit against the Duke of Sussex filed by the Heritage Foundation in 2023, has been reportedly closed on Monday, September 9, 2024.
As a result of series of secret court proceedings which took place after the submission and review of multiple sealed orders by Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C. the case against Harry was terminated, however the reason behind this dismissal is still unclear.
In May 2023, the conservative think tank Heritage filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking the release of Prince Harry's visa documents.
The lawsuit followed Prince Harry's confession in his memoir, Spare, about his past drug use, including cocaine, marijuana, and mushrooms.
Heritage argued that this admission should have disqualified him from living and working in the US, where he relocated with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
The think tank suggested that Prince Harry may have omitted or falsified information about his drug use when applying for his visa or received preferential treatment due to his royal status."
However, government lawyers representing Harry in the visa-drug lawsuit, argued, “they cannot confirm or deny whether any other records that [Heritage] are seeking exist because the mere acknowledgment of these records would constitute an unwarranted invasion of Prince Harry’s privacy.”
They further added, “The records are particularly sensitive because releasing them, even in part, would reveal Prince Harry’s status in the United States, which Prince Harry has not disclosed.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.