King Charles takes harsh action as Prince Harry asks for special security

The Duke of Sussex is in continuous battle with the Royal family

  • September 11, 2024


King Charles has finally responded to Prince Harry’s harsh behavior as he chose to ignore his calls amid the duke asking for special security for upcoming UK trip.

For Prince Harry and his family, "no single issue than security is a greater sticking point," according to royal analyst Emily Andrews.

The reports suggested this week, Prince Harry was continuing his legal battle with the Home Office over protection paid for by taxpayers.

In Woman Magazine, Andrews noted, "After the brickbats, 'truth bombs' and accusations of Oprah, Netflix and Harry's Spare, he lost his older brother, strained his relationship with various members of the Royal Family to breaking point and left many old friends and trusted staff behind.”

She continued, "Now, even his own father is not taking his calls. I'm told that when courtiers bring the phone to the King (Charles doesn't have his own mobile phone) he waves them away in irritation.”

The expert added, "This is not because there's been yet another falling out. Rather, it is thought to be because Harry wants to continuously discuss his ongoing battle for security, which he has been fighting in the court for four years and believes Charles has the power to reinstate.”

Notably, the Duke of Sussex is in continuous battle with the Royal family since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from his royal role in 2020.

