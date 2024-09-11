Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter and niece treats her with an exclusive fashion show which is too cute to handle!
The Kardashians star shared delightful display of cuteness on Tuesday, September 10, as her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian put on a spontaneous fashion show.
Khloé shared clips of the two on her Instagram stories, strutting their stuff in her walk-in closet and showcasing their unique styles.
True kicked off the show, introducing herself and her trusty teddy bear.
“Hi ladies and gentlemen, my name is True Thompson I have rollerblades and stars. And this is Zippy. She has unicorns and some stars,” she said.
True then introduced another little supermodel Dream.
Dream made a stunning entrance, carrying a sparkly silver Prada purse and flaunting her mermaid-print pajamas.
The mini model, who recently made her debut at the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during 2024 New York Fashion Week earlier this week , blew a kiss to the camera and walked the imaginary runway with confidence.
“That was Dream Renée Kardashian. That’s my sister,” True gushed.
The fashion show quickly turned into an improv session, with the girls running back and forth.
“The fashion show turned into improv. They are still running back and forth and I’m just hoping this means they will sleep great tonight,” Khloé penned along with the clips.
She further added, “And it’s a wrap. We have school tomorrow.”
Khloé Kardashian shares True with ex Tristan Thompson and is also mom to son Tatum.