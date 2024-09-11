Entertainment

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Travis Kelce is rooting for his girlfriend Taylor Swift to take home the Moon Man!

During the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end expressed his hopes for Swift's success at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few, she’s nominated for about ten of those things tonight,” Travis gushed.

He went on to express, “Hopefully she can walk away with some moon men. Those are always one of the cooler trophies. The space guys.”

The 34-year-old athlete, who has been dating the global superstar since last year, described the award's design to his brother Jason.

“It’s the big silver moon guy with the American flag I think.” he stated.

“Yes, we landed on the moon! It’s the MTV flag but that’s a really cool award. Let’s go Tay, come on Tay!” Jason replied, calling Taylor as Tay.

Travis further added, “Stay on top. Wishing everybody the best though.”

Meanwhile Jason jokingly exclaimed, “Unless you’re up against Tay then I hope lo-,” before the duo laughed.

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at Long Island's UBS Arena on Wednesday, September, 11.

