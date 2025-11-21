Liam Payne's sister mourns on One Direction star's funeral anniversary

Liam Payne's sister, Ruth Gibbins, paid a touching tribute to her late brother on the anniversary of his funeral.
The One Direction star tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October 2024, at the age of 31.
His little sister took to Instagram Stories and honoured the late musician.
Ruth penned, "A year ago today, the hardest goodbye I'll ever have, a funeral I never should have had to plan and everyday since, I never should have had to live without him. Missing him is now part of breathing. It doesn't get easier, it that's just a lie to make it feel better. Infinite love, infinite loss."
Liam's other sister Nicola Payne also marked the one-year anniversary of the late pop star's funeral by sharing a poem, I Would Trade It All, on her Instagram Stories.
The poem read, "I would trade it all, I’d give up everything I own, if I could turn the clock back to a time
before the angels called you home. The grief it never leaves me, forever I will mourn.”
Liam is survived by his son, Bear Grey Payne, whom he shared with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.