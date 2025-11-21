Entertainment

Justin Bieber admits he’s ‘stuck in relationship’ in song aimed at Selena Gomez?

  • By Sidra Khan
Justin Bieber’s never-ending love for Selena Gomez has seemingly sparked again!

In a series of surprising clips shared by a fan on TikTok from the Swag singer’s latest Twitch live, Bieber was seen singing an unreleased track, seemingly aimed at his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, while simultaneously taking a dig at his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The videos showed the Daisies hitmaker belting out the lyrics, hinting that his marriage to the Rhode founder has become a forced relationship for him.

Bieber also expressed his longing for the Only Murders in the Building actress, with whom he had an on-and-off-again relationship for almost a decade.

In the clips, Justin Bieber is heard singing, “And I feel stupid. Am I cold enough to … inside, and I’m stuck up in a relationship, isn’t you. My relationship is easy.”

The second clip showed him sing, “Is it late for you to trust. I just wanna cry. Why don’t I, why don’t I leave. Why do I stay. Why can’t I, why can’t I hold you.”

In one of the clips, the Sorry singer was also heard crying as he seemingly whispered Selena Gomez’s name.

Fans’ reactions:

Commenting on the post, a fan slammed Justin Bieber, writing, “The only reason he's obsessed with Selena is cuz she doesn't want him anymore. He treated her badly. Without her as a muse his music sucks.”

“I see why Hailey didn't let him release this song cause its embarrassing for her,” laughed a second.

“oh that's why he whispered "Selena?" asked a third.

One more criticized, “Stop singing about her you fkd it up and lost her! She's happy now. remember you replaced her in 2MONTHS.”

Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018 and the couple now shares a one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

