Justin Bieber breaks down, whispers Selena Gomez name in unreleased track

Justin Bieber’s still wondering if “it’s too late now to say sorry” to Selena Gomez.
During his latest Twitch livestream, the Sorry crooner ignited buzz among fans by belting out the lyrics of an unreleased song, expressing his longing for his former lady love.
Taking to TikTok, a fan posted a couple of clips from the singer’s livestream, in which he can be heard crying while whispering Gomez’s name, sending shockwaves across the internet.
In the song, the Swag hitmaker seemingly took a shocking dig at his marriage to Hailey Bieber, saying that he’s “stuck up in a relationship.”
Longing for the Sunset Blvd singer, Bieber questioned why can’t he hold her and why he cannot seem to move on.
The clips showed the Emmy winner singing, “And I feel stupid. Am I cold enough to … inside, and I’m stuck up in a relationship, isn’t you. My relationship is easy.”
In another video, he was heard crooning, “Is it late for you to trust. I just wanna cry. Why don’t I, why don’t I leave. Why do I stay. Why can’t I, why can’t I hold you.”
Meanwhile, the bombshell third clip featured Justin Bieber break down in tears as he whispered Selena Gomez’s name.
“I’m… I’m into you. All those things. [Selena]. It keeps changing. [Sele],” he cried while singing.
Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on-and-off for over seven years before finally parting ways in March 2018.
Within months of his breakup from the Only Murders in the Building actress, Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018, and tied the knot later that year.