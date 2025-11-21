Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday amid new Justin Bieber-Selena drama

Entertainment

  By Hafsa Noor
Hailey Bieber has celebrated 29th birthday after Justin Bieber reportedly confessed love for ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

On Thursday, November 20, two days before her actual birthday, the Rhode founder enjoyed a chic pre-birthday bash dinner.

The Vogue model posted a series of pictures and videos from the party on her Instagram Stories.

Hailey flaunted her fit with a close-up of her glamorous outfit, a black leather backless top with tassels and matching pants.

To finish the graceful look, the mother-of-one opted for engagement ring and a pair of diamond stud earrings, while snapping a mirror selfie that showed off her Rhode lip phone case.

Hailey’s mirror selfie was followed by a shot of a place card with her name written on it alongside a martini glass, silver candle holder and purple candle.

The makeup mogul’s friends then posted videos of her blowing out her candles on pink five-tier cake, with Hailey reposting the clips.

Her birthday dinner was attended by Justin, momager Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and singer and actress Justine Skye.

To note, Hailey’s 29th birthday bash comes after Justin was spotted sining an unreleased song, which was aimed at his ex Selena.

