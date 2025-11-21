Jen Shah’s early prison release date announced after serving 33 months

Jen Shah has been confirmed to be released from federal custody earlier than expected.
As reported by People, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will be released on December 10.
The 52-year-old is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence since February 2023 due to her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.
Her manager, Chris Giovanni, stated Jen is “grateful” for the decision and looking forward to reuniting with her family for the holidays.
Manager further said that Jen is now primarily focused on rebuilding her life from the scratch, as she underwent personal growth behind the bars.
For those unaware, Jen was charged for being involved in a fraud scheme and she is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, alongside other high-profile inmates.
In 2022, she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud following her confession that she assisted defraud thousands of victims. She started making repayment installments on the $6.5 million debt.
However, it remains unclear whether she will return to her home or move to a halfway house on December 10.
During her imprisonment, Shah’s husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, and her family remained her constant support, and backed her during ups and downs.
She further discussed about the challenges of prison life, crediting therapy that helped her stay resilient.