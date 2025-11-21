Entertainment

Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance

Billie Eilish announces delightful news after performing two sold-out concerts in Arizona

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance
Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance

Billie Eilish has launched a "spooky vibe" fragrance, similar to her song Chihiro.

On November 21, the Grammy winner released Your Turn II after the success of her previous scent Your Turn.

During a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, Billie revealed which one of her singles matches the new line of fragrance.

She said, "The first thing that comes to mind is Chihiro. I don't know why—I think it has the same spooky vibe. It’s kind of dark, confusing, intriguing, and mysterious."

The pop icon added, "With Your Turn II, it has the same kind of sexiness, but is a little more mysterious. It seems more sultry to me. It feels like more rain in the woods, like a damp, freshly rained-on pavement in a sexy, sultry, romantic way."

Both Your Turn and Your Turn II are packaged in dice-themed bottles.

The What Was I Made For? hitmaker continued, "My whole philosophy with fragrance and bottles is that each bottle has to be an art piece. Since the beginning of making Eilish, that was my idea and whole plan, and I want to keep that going.”

On the work front, Billie recently performed at two sold-out shows in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 18 and 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement
Colleen Hoover issues strong statement as Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle intensifies

Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer

Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer
Charli XCX releases wild first trailer for A24 mockumentary ‘The Moment’

Justin Bieber breaks down, whispers Selena Gomez name in unreleased track

Justin Bieber breaks down, whispers Selena Gomez name in unreleased track
Justin Bieber longs for his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in a shocking unreleased song

Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday amid new Justin Bieber-Selena drama

Hailey Bieber celebrates 29th birthday amid new Justin Bieber-Selena drama
Justin Bieber seemigly confesses never-ending love for ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in leaked song

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested over sexual assault allegations: Details

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested over sexual assault allegations: Details
The suspected man was arrested last month, and the woman alleging the assault was not a contestant on the show

Liam Payne's sister mourns on One Direction star's funeral anniversary

Liam Payne's sister mourns on One Direction star's funeral anniversary
Liam Payn honoured by sister with emotional tribute his funeral anniversary

Ariana Grande costar Cynthia breaks silence as relationship rumours intensify

Ariana Grande costar Cynthia breaks silence as relationship rumours intensify
Cynthia Erivo subtly debunks Ariana Grande relationship rumours in big statement

Ed Sheeran ignites buzz as he releases new music film ‘One Shot’ on Netflix

Ed Sheeran ignites buzz as he releases new music film ‘One Shot’ on Netflix
The ‘Azizam’ hitmaker announces the release of his music special Netflix film ‘One Shot with Ed Sheeran’

Justin Bieber admits he’s ‘stuck in relationship’ in song aimed at Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber admits he’s ‘stuck in relationship’ in song aimed at Selena Gomez?
Justin Bieber hints at troubles in marriage with Hailey Bieber as he sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez in unreleased song

Ariana Grande hit with COVID-19 after ‘cringe’ PDA with Cynthia sparks frenzy

Ariana Grande hit with COVID-19 after ‘cringe’ PDA with Cynthia sparks frenzy
Ariana Grande issues health update amid 'semi-binary' relationship rumours with 'Wicked' costar Cynthia Erivo

Britney Spears sparks concern by walking with Champagne flute

Britney Spears sparks concern by walking with Champagne flute
Britney Spears’ latest outing raises concerns about erratic behavior

‘Stranger Things 5’: New teaser shows Eleven bracing for epic clash with Vecna

‘Stranger Things 5’: New teaser shows Eleven bracing for epic clash with Vecna
Netflix fuels hype for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 with a fierce new teaser starring Millie Bobby Brown