Billie Eilish launches ‘dark and mysterious’ fragrance

Billie Eilish has launched a "spooky vibe" fragrance, similar to her song Chihiro.
On November 21, the Grammy winner released Your Turn II after the success of her previous scent Your Turn.
During a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, Billie revealed which one of her singles matches the new line of fragrance.
She said, "The first thing that comes to mind is Chihiro. I don't know why—I think it has the same spooky vibe. It’s kind of dark, confusing, intriguing, and mysterious."
The pop icon added, "With Your Turn II, it has the same kind of sexiness, but is a little more mysterious. It seems more sultry to me. It feels like more rain in the woods, like a damp, freshly rained-on pavement in a sexy, sultry, romantic way."
Both Your Turn and Your Turn II are packaged in dice-themed bottles.
The What Was I Made For? hitmaker continued, "My whole philosophy with fragrance and bottles is that each bottle has to be an art piece. Since the beginning of making Eilish, that was my idea and whole plan, and I want to keep that going.”
On the work front, Billie recently performed at two sold-out shows in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 18 and 19.