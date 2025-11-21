Ed Sheeran ignites buzz as he releases new music film ‘One Shot’ on Netflix

Ed Sheeran’s musical journey is now up for streams on Netflix.
On Friday, November 21, the Azizam hitmaker took to Instagram to make a delightful announcement, sparking a frenzy among fans.
In the post, the English singer announced that his music special Netflix film, titled One Shot with Ed Sheeran, has been released on the video streaming platform.
Sharing a clip from the exciting film, the Emmy winner wrote, “By far the best thing i’ve been involved with in my career. this whole hour special was absolutely insanity to shoot.”
“thank you to everyone involved in this, especially @barantini who is just a genius wizard. i really feel like everything in my career led to shooting this. i hope you enjoy it. One Shot on @netflix out now,” he added.
The clip showed the Sapphire hitmaker travelling and singing on the streets, sidewalks, and subways of New York City, delighting his fans by performing his greatest hits and interacting with them.
However, the most special thing about the film is the fact that all of it was captured in a single take, according to Netflix.
As per the description, “ONE SHOT follows Ed Sheeran in real time during an afternoon in New York City, as the global music icon performs and moves through the city in a single, unbroken take. No re-dos, no cuts — just one continuous shot capturing an immersive, innovative music experience in the iconic city.”
Ed Sheeran’s exciting post quickly caught fans’ attention, who expressed their thrill via comments.