Ariana Grande costar Cynthia breaks silence as relationship rumours intensify

Ariana Grande's costar Cynthia Erivo seemingly debunked the ongoing speculations about their relationship with the singer.

The duo sparked quite the frenzy recently with their unusual physical gestures towards each other throughout the press tours and promotions of their upcoming film, Wicked: For Good.

Cynthia's protective instinct towards Ariana was highlighted with her significant move for the 7 Rings singer earlier this month in Singapore, during their film's screening.

On November 13, Ariana found herself in an unsettling situation at the Universal Studios, when a man leaped over the barricade and seized the singer by her shoulders.

As per the now-viral video, Cynthia was too quick to intervene to save their costar from the unexpected encounter.

During their appearance on the Today Show on November 20, Cynthia broke silence about the incident.

"I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe," the actor noted - which appears to be a subtle response to everyone who thinks she and Ariana are dating.

"I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things," they added.

The dating rumours between the Wicked duo sparked when a video of the duo's recent press tour went viral - in which the Luthor actor was seen adorably touching and kissing Ariana's hand after producer Marc Platt briefly touched singer's hand.

