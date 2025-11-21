Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal war: Colleen Hoover gives scathing statement

Entertainment

  By Riba Shaikh
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's sexual harassment battle left It Ends With Us write Colleen Hoover "embarrassed."

Hoover has broken her silence over the ongoing fiasco surrounding the movie adaptation of her 2016's novel in an emotional confession.

The 45-year-old writer has expressed her deep regret for writing a novel which led to the ongoing battle in which Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment.

In her interview with Elle magazine, Hoover noted, "I can’t even recommend it anymore. I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it."

She continued, "When people ask what I do, I’m just like, ‘I’m a writer. Please don’t ask me what I wrote.'"

"The book was inspired by her story, and now it gives us PTSD to think about it," Hoover added referring to the fact that It Ends With Us was her mother's story.

"I feel awful because I almost feel like she’s gone through more with the aftermath of this film, more pain than she went through with my dad, just seeing the ugliness of it," she noted.

Colleen Hoover also claimed that she was "completely unaware that anything was happening" on set before the Gossip Girl star filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

This statement from the writer came after it was reported that Baldoni has filed to have the lawsuits thrown out against him and his Wayfarer Studios banner.

