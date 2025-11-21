Kylie Jenner stars in Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ trailer

Kylie Jenner has made what seems like her acting debut in Charli XCX’s The Moment trailer.
In the viral trailer, Charli can be seen playing a slightly exaggerated version of herself as she gets ready for a massive arena tour for her 2024 album Brat, juggling the craziness of fame.
The cast of the most-awaited film includes Kylie, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Kate Berlant, Hailey Benton Gates, Rachel Sennott, and others.
Shortly after the trailer was released on YouTube, fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement.
A fan commented, “No wait this is such a clever concept, like its a mockumentary but also follows her on tour like an actual documentary without it being the usual tour film musicians do. Her brain.”
Another wrote, “charli dropping this movie and then a new album two weeks later like its nothing.”
“Honestly, I'm getting hints of some sort of psychological horror angle being intentionally hidden by this teaser. Based on the influences as well as the concept being described as "what if I had made much different decisions during the brat album cycle?,” a third noted.
The Moment is currently set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026 via A24.