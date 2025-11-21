'Stranger Things' creators confirm 'most violent deaths' in season 5 

Stranger Things’ creators, Duffer Brothers, have made a spine-chilling confession about the fifth and final season.
During a chat with The Times, Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed this upcoming season is "the biggest [the show has] ever been", however, it also might be the most emotional installment too.
Matt shared, "I would say season 5 is not as violent as season 4, but it has the most violent death of any season.”
“The goal was always to scale up each series with the age of the characters and our audience, but then we keep getting new audiences," Ross chimed in, "Hopefully, parents don’t get too mad at us.”
Even though the finale is expected to be intense, the brothers knew every character needed that epic final showdown after a decade on screen.
Matt explained, “Every character’s ending needed to feel right. That was more important than providing the fans with the ending they’re hoping for."
The first volume of the Stranger Things season five is set to release on November 26.