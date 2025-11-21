‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star arrested over sexual assault allegations: Details

Entertainment

The suspected man was arrested last month, and the woman alleging the assault was not a contestant on the show

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
A second former Strictly Come Dancing star has been taken into custody for rape, marking the second such case in just two months.

Initially reported by The Sun, the show continues to make headlines for troubling reasons.

The recent arrest reportedly relates to last year’s series instead of the current series.

Which Strictly star has been arrested?

The individual’s name remains undisclosed, and the case comes only two months after another former participant was arrested on suspicion of rape and “non-consensual intimate image abuse.”

According to The Sun, the accused man was arrested last month and the woman who claims she was assaulted was not a contestant or pro dancer on the show.

Last night, Police in Hertfordshire, South England, where the show was shot, confirmed the arrest and stated that enquiry remains continued.

According to a BBC spokeswoman, “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

In 2025, there were allegations of cocaine abuse on set, which the BBC has hired a law firm to probe.

Notably, it’s not the first time that Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by scandals, but the show made headlines last year too and it continued into 2025.

Two dancers last departed from the show after being accused of misconduct and bullying, while the other of kicking a dance partner.

In 2025, accusations of cocaine use on set surfaced, prompting the BBC to bring in a law firm to investigate.

Amid the increasing controversies, long-time hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly exited midway through the current series.

