Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery

Prince William commented on Kate Middleton’s recovery from cancer during latest public engagement

  Web Desk
  September 11, 2024


Prince William has offered a mix of comforting and tense words on Kate Middleton’s heath update.

On September 9, the Princess of Wales made the nation breathe a sigh of relief by announcing that her cancer treatment has at last come to an end.

She told admirers about “entering a new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope,” and wishing to stay cancer-free in the future.

As per Tatler, Prince William was touring a school in South Wales yesterday, just a day after Kate Middleton released her statement.

While speaking to him there, one royal fan asked what the news means for his wife.

“It’s good news,” the Prince of Wales reassured, but then earnestly added, “There is still a long way to go.”

Although Prince William’s admission might be stressing for many of Kate Middleton’s fans, it’s true that the path to truly beat the deadly disease of cancer isn’t short.

On the same outing, he gave a quick insight into his children’s naughty life.

A 10-year-old named Ruby handed a couple of friendship bracelets to the Prince of Wales that were sweetly wrapped in a pink envelope for his children.

Taking them, Prince William said, “Thank you so much! They’re going to love those, you’ll see them out and about.. I’ll keep them away from Prince Louis because he'll try and steal all his sister’s bits.”

