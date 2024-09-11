Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans

Beyoncé is dead set on prioritizing her health after having turned 43-yeard-old on September 4.
Appearing for GQ Magazine’s cover star for this month, she talked about taking a shot at staying in a good physical condition by repairing her diet.
Following the vocalist’s raging encounter with a 22-day vegan challenge, she is making sure that all supplements are ticked out on her food chart.
“I’ve been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I’ve given up meat, except for turkey,” Beyoncé said.
And the other important part of Queen Beey’s wellness program is obviously a good workout session, which she now stands with face-to-face.
In a quick confession made last year, the singer admitted that there’s still a long way to go before she becomes loyal to exercise.
Beyoncé joked, “I’m trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can’t do it today.... Maybe tomorrow!”
As told to GQ Magazine, that day has finally arrived, waving a good-bye to her former habits.
In the past, the superstar has dabbled in many diet plan switch-ups instead of sticking to just one thing for a long time.
The most buzzing of these is Beyoncé’s eye-popping vegan challenge from 2015 which it included “no carbs, no dairy, no meat, no bread, no sugar, and no alcohol for exactly 22 days.”