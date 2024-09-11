Entertainment

Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans

Beyoncé gave away her new meal plan to GQ Magazine that prioritizes on wholesome eating

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Beyoncé is dead set on prioritizing her health after having turned 43-yeard-old on September 4.

Appearing for GQ Magazine’s cover star for this month, she talked about taking a shot at staying in a good physical condition by repairing her diet.

Following the vocalist’s raging encounter with a 22-day vegan challenge, she is making sure that all supplements are ticked out on her food chart.

“I’ve been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I’ve given up meat, except for turkey,” Beyoncé said.

And the other important part of Queen Beey’s wellness program is obviously a good workout session, which she now stands with face-to-face.

In a quick confession made last year, the singer admitted that there’s still a long way to go before she becomes loyal to exercise.

Beyoncé joked, “I’m trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can’t do it today.... Maybe tomorrow!”

As told to GQ Magazine, that day has finally arrived, waving a good-bye to her former habits.

In the past, the superstar has dabbled in many diet plan switch-ups instead of sticking to just one thing for a long time.

The most buzzing of these is Beyoncé’s eye-popping vegan challenge from 2015 which it included “no carbs, no dairy, no meat, no bread, no sugar, and no alcohol for exactly 22 days.”

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?

Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery

Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband

Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Katy Perry's VMAs rehearsal gets into chaos with hilarious butterflies attack
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Britney Spears to get son Jayden James birthday gift that insults ex-husband
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Tom Cruise’s payday for death-defying olympics stunt REVEALED
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
BTS' Jin shocks ARMY with dating life revelations
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Taylor Swift recent move makes Travis Kelce rethink their relationship
Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration
Dave Grohl vows to ‘regain’ wife's trust after having illegitimate baby