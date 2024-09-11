Royal

Prince Harry plans ‘unusual afterparty’ for 40th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Prince Harry will be celebrating his 40th birthday with a private gathering of family and friends this week, but he has a big bash planned for later on.

Once the intimate get-together is dusted on his birth date of September 15, the Duke of Sussex will be going for an “unusual afterparty” with close pals.

Express UK has exclusively learned that Meghan Markle’s husband has organized a getaway blowout to the Californian Mountains that are situated near their house.

Prince Harry is schedule to take on the Montecito Peak, which is a part of the famous moderately challenging route of the Cold Spring Trail near Santa Barbara.

“Cold Spring Trail has lots of streams and pools which people regularly take a dip in. But there are also lots of snakes and other wildlife to contend with, like large cats,” a source said.

The source added, “Prince Harry and his friends will truly experience the outdoors as they take on one of the long hikes. Let’s hope he’s taking an experienced guide with him.”

If nothing intervenes the Duke of Sussex’s “afterparty plan,” he’s set for an extremely adventurous celebrating for his 40th birthday before returning to his professional life.

Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery
Kate Middleton’s new family video contained hidden gems you missed
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issue first statement after Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery
King Charles takes harsh action as Prince Harry asks for special security
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future
King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Prince William marks first appearance without Kate Middleton after her cancer recovery