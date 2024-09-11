Prince Harry plans ‘unusual afterparty’ for 40th birthday

Prince Harry will be celebrating his 40th birthday with a private gathering of family and friends this week, but he has a big bash planned for later on.
Once the intimate get-together is dusted on his birth date of September 15, the Duke of Sussex will be going for an “unusual afterparty” with close pals.
Express UK has exclusively learned that Meghan Markle’s husband has organized a getaway blowout to the Californian Mountains that are situated near their house.
Prince Harry is schedule to take on the Montecito Peak, which is a part of the famous moderately challenging route of the Cold Spring Trail near Santa Barbara.
“Cold Spring Trail has lots of streams and pools which people regularly take a dip in. But there are also lots of snakes and other wildlife to contend with, like large cats,” a source said.
The source added, “Prince Harry and his friends will truly experience the outdoors as they take on one of the long hikes. Let’s hope he’s taking an experienced guide with him.”
If nothing intervenes the Duke of Sussex’s “afterparty plan,” he’s set for an extremely adventurous celebrating for his 40th birthday before returning to his professional life.