Prince Harry insults his royal roots at new bookstore launch

  by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Prince Harry loves recommending the tell-all tales written in his memoir, Spare, despite it totally destroying his relationship with the royal family.

According to The Sun and Town and Country, he very recently went out for the launch of Godmothers, which is new a bookshop that opened close to his and Meghan Markle’s house in Montecito.

While interacting with other attenders, the crowd asked the Duke of Sussex to recommend an interesting read as the special guest of the party.

Very cheekily, Prince Harry pointed to very own book with a huge smile!

As informed by the same media portals, copies of Spare were piled up in a prominent section of the freshly inaugurated bookstore.

Not only this, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir was kept in the “local authors” section despite him hailing from United Kingdom.

It just seems like another way of him telling that he has completely left all of his royal roots back in Britain and wants no connection with King Charles and other family members anymore.

At this bookstore’s launch party, Prince Harry had popped in with wife Meghan Markle.

But there were two other highly famous faces as well, and those were Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

