Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment

Eminem took the stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with an electrifying performance amid his deeply personnel moment as his mother battling with cancer.
On Wednesday, September 11, the 51-year-old rapper entered the stage at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, with a troop of dancers dressed in wigs and beards to match his own, singing his new song Houdini.
Jelly Roll also made a video appearance in a rendition of Somebody Save Me.
Eminem is up for eight VMAs, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, and Song of the Summer.
The Venom hitmaker's presence comes just days after In Touch exclusively claimed that Debbie, 69, is "terminally ill with advanced lung cancer" and that her son had yet to visit her.
A source shared, “There are not many options [for Debbie],” adding, “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”
The insider said that, while Eminem has been financially supporting his mother, he has not travelled to St. Joseph, Missouri, to see her throughout her cancer treatment, nor has he interacted with her or other family members in his home state in "years."