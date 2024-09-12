Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in ‘Godspeed’ debut

Camila Cabello has given a cryptic message to ex Shawn Mendes with her Godspeed debut performance at 2024 MTV VMAs.
The He Knows crooner, 27, debuted her latest track at the awards show.
In the explosive performance, Camilla emerged in a white gown with long brunette locks and bangs.
She sang surrounded by dancers who were r holding bats and crow bars, as if they were gonna break the walls.
Camilla smashed a laptop at the end of her performance and joined the dancers.
On the red carpet appearance, she explained the meaning of her new single while seemingly given a strong message to her ex.
The Fifth Harmony former member said, “I’m in my ‘Godspeed’ era, and that song is very much about letting go of everything that does not serve you. So I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative, everything that doesn’t serve me.”
She added, “Death to the things that are negative, death to the people and the situations that try to bring you down.”
On the other hand, Shawn also debuted his new song, Nobody Knows, from his upcoming fifth album, Shawn.
For the unversed, Camilla and Swan announced their breakup on November 17, 2021.