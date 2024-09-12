Entertainment

Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in ‘Godspeed’ debut

Camila Cabello delivers electrifying performance of ‘Godspeed’ debut at 2024 VMAs

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


Camila Cabello has given a cryptic message to ex Shawn Mendes with her Godspeed debut performance at 2024 MTV VMAs.

The He Knows crooner, 27, debuted her latest track at the awards show.

In the explosive performance, Camilla emerged in a white gown with long brunette locks and bangs.

She sang surrounded by dancers who were r holding bats and crow bars, as if they were gonna break the walls.

Camilla smashed a laptop at the end of her performance and joined the dancers.

On the red carpet appearance, she explained the meaning of her new single while seemingly given a strong message to her ex.

The Fifth Harmony former member said, “I’m in my ‘Godspeed’ era, and that song is very much about letting go of everything that does not serve you. So I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative, everything that doesn’t serve me.”

She added, “Death to the things that are negative, death to the people and the situations that try to bring you down.”

On the other hand, Shawn also debuted his new song, Nobody Knows, from his upcoming fifth album, Shawn.

For the unversed, Camilla and Swan announced their breakup on November 17, 2021.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson

Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson
Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Entertainment News

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
BLACKPINK’s Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift bags Artist of the Year award at 2024 MTV VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Katy Perry shares PDA moment with Orlando Bloom after sweet MTV VMAs tribute
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Chris Hemsworth brings wife, kids to 'Transformers One' Sydney premiere
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Kendall Jenner makes spellbinding entry into blonde era
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans