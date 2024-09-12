King Charles overjoyed after surprising hug from New Zealand rugby players: Watch

King Charles was smitten by New Zealand women's rugby players after asked for a hug at a Buckingham Palace reception.
The Royal family's social media account shared a touching video of the British monarch having a cheerful time with the New Zealand women’s rugby team.
The New Zealand women's national rugby team visited Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and met King Charles.
During the visit, some of the team members asked Charles for a hug and gave the monarch a good squeeze.
In a shared, King Charles can be seen in a pleasant mood and accepting the offer of a hug.
The King said, "Hug? Why not?" and heartily accepted their funny request before they embraced as a group.
It all started when the team's winger, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, and before long, every player was joining in, causing the King to chuckle heartily.
During the event, King Charles gave a speech, expressing his gratitude to the players and joked that their hug was "very healing."
According to Express.co.uk, King Charles also disclosed that he will shortly embark on his first significant journey since receiving a cancer diagnosis, visiting Australia and attending a Commonwealth leaders' conference in Samoa.
King mentioned his regret that he would not be able to travel to New Zealand as planned because of "doctor's orders."
The team travelled to Britain to play the national rugby team of England.