Royal

King Charles overjoyed after surprising hug from New Zealand rugby players: Watch

The New Zealand women's national rugby team visited Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and met King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


King Charles was smitten by New Zealand women's rugby players after asked for a hug at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The Royal family's social media account shared a touching video of the British monarch having a cheerful time with the New Zealand women’s rugby team.

The New Zealand women's national rugby team visited Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and met King Charles.

During the visit, some of the team members asked Charles for a hug and gave the monarch a good squeeze.

In a shared, King Charles can be seen in a pleasant mood and accepting the offer of a hug.

The King said, "Hug? Why not?" and heartily accepted their funny request before they embraced as a group.

It all started when the team's winger, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, and before long, every player was joining in, causing the King to chuckle heartily.

During the event, King Charles gave a speech, expressing his gratitude to the players and joked that their hug was "very healing."

According to Express.co.uk, King Charles also disclosed that he will shortly embark on his first significant journey since receiving a cancer diagnosis, visiting Australia and attending a Commonwealth leaders' conference in Samoa.

King mentioned his regret that he would not be able to travel to New Zealand as planned because of "doctor's orders."

The team travelled to Britain to play the national rugby team of England.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson

Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson
Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Royal News

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle on miletone event
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Meghan Markle gives 4-word response on Kate Middleton’s cancer victory
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Prince Harry insults his royal roots at new bookstore launch
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Prince Harry plans ‘unusual afterparty’ for 40th birthday
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Kate Middleton’s new family video contained hidden gems you missed
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issue first statement after Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
King Charles takes harsh action as Prince Harry asks for special security
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy