BLACKPINK’s Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has added another feather to her cap as she begged the best K-pop award at 2024 VMAs and she became the first solo artist to win the award twice.
At the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, September 11, the Pink Venom singer received the MTV Video Music Awards for best K-pop for her recent song Rockstar.
After LALISA, ROCKSTAR was a significant return for me. "This is really, really special," she said, thanking all of the BLINKs and Lillies (her fandom name) out there.
She also praised RCA Records and her recently formed agency LLOUD for making the prize possible.
With this win, Lisa of BLACKPINK has made history as the first soloist to win Best K-pop twice in the history of the VMAs. She is also the first soloist to win the category altogether. With her solo song LALISA, Lisa became the first soloist to win Best K-pop at the 2022 VMAs, making VMA history.
Lisa also sang solo for the first time on her song New Women and Rockstar during the awards ceremony.
Donning an eye-catching all-red ensemble, she kicked off the performance with a two-song medley, commencing with her latest single, New Woman.
The Korean pop solo sensation opened her concert with her Rosalía duet while sitting in a chair in front of a mirror, decked out in a red fringe top and matching red leather sleeves.
She was soon joined by a troupe of dancers dressed in black, and she took centre stage with a vivacious chair act.