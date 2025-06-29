Charli XCX pours her heart into explosive ‘Brat’ set at Glastonbury

Charli XCX set Glastonbury ablaze with a fiery performance of her hit album Brat, delivering raw emotion and rave energy.
The Boys songstress kicked off her performance with a towering, flaming Brat sign as a backdrop, before getting the audience hyped with popular tracks from her album, like 365 and Von dutch.
She continued to charm the massive crowd by mixing in some of her classic songs, such as party 4 u and I Love It.
During her performance she said on the Other stage, “I know I’m meant to have a heart of stone,” adding, “but this is very fucking emotional right now… Thank you so much, you’re fucking cool as fuck. But not as cool as me, bitch!”
A standout moment from the performance was Gracie Abrams appearing on stage at Worthy Farm this weekend, where she was also dubbed Charli’s “Apple” girl.
She told her, “I love you so much, Gracie,” as the American singer sent kisses to the camera.
Concluding her performance, Charli sipped white wine and splashed around in on-stage rain, on both sides of the stage, she signed to expressed gratitude to fans for their ongoing support.
“I think you’ve all proven to me that brat is forever,” one of them read, “I don’t know who I am if it’s over.”
To note, it also include The 1975’s headline set, where Charli’s partner and band drummer George Daniel graced the stage.