Pregnant Rihanna looks like real-life ‘Smurf’ in Chanel dress at film's premiere

Rihanna looks like a real-life Smurf at the film’s world premiere.

On Saturday, June 28, the Diamond singer stepped out in style to attend the world premiere of her latest film, Smurfs, in Brussels.

The nine-time Grammy winner, who is pregnant with her third child, made the stunning appearance alongside her partner and father of her kids, A$AP Rocky.

For the event, Rihanna opted for a flowy look with a sheer center section that elegantly displays her growing baby bump.

According to the fashion brand, the custom Chanel dress, which featured a celadon green silk chiffon top and skirt, took 840 hours to make and was inspired by the its haute couture spring 2003.

Meanwhile, the rapper complemented his wife in a striped button-up shirt, a striped tie, baggy black trousers and a pair of black shades.

Rocky and Rihanna's red-carpet appearance comes a day they graced the Paris Fashion Week on June 27, attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show.

In the new Smurfs film, Rihanna plays the role of Smurfette alongside a star-studded cast, including James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne and more.

“When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him,” the synopsis of the film reads.

Smurfs is set to hit the theaters on Friday, July 18.

