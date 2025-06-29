Ben Affleck ‘feels sorry’ for Brett Goldstein amid his romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has finally opened on his feelings over the romance rumors between his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, and Brett Goldstein.
Amid the swirling dating speculation between JLo and her Office Romance co-star Goldstein, the actress’s former husband has made his feelings clear and has also shared his opinion on the new romance.
According to an insider close to the Argo actor, Affleck is reportedly aware of the Unstoppable starlet’s new love life with her co-star and “feels sorry” for Goldstein, reported Radar Online.
The source stated that The Accountant star knows “what’s going on with her [JLo] and Brett,” and that he “doesn’t want to deprive” the actress of her “right to do what she wants.”
However, the Gone Girl actor “thinks Brett should get out if he knows what's good for him, because he's clearly too enamored with Jennifer's charms to see what's happening to him. Jennifer is tough on guys and Ben can attest to that,” noted the tipster.
Sharing about Ben Affleck’s thoughts, the insider shared that he "feels sorry for Brett, he can tell he's a nice, unassuming character who will be chewed up and spat out."
Despite that, the source claimed that the Daredevil actor is “relieved” that Jennifer Lopez is finally focused on something new.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in February 2025.