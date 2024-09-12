Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Kareena Kapoor has seemingly called off a promotional event to support her grieving friend Malaika Arora.
Malaika’s dad Anil Mehta passed away on Wednesday after reportedly committing a suicide.
As per India Today, the Jab We Met starlet “has cancelled her promotional event” scheduled for Thursday to attend the funeral.
Her husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor also joined her for the last ritual ceremony.
Malaika’s former husband, Arbaaz Khan, and ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, were also among the renowned celebrities who attended the funeral.
She paid tribute to her late father in an emotional note posted on Instagram, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend.”
"Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” the statement concluded.
The investigations behind his alleged suicide is still going on and as per officials, the 50-year old actress was not at home when her father took his life.