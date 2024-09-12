Entertainment

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

In October 2022, Charlies Puth confirmed his romance with Brooke Sansone

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Charlie Puth has finally said yes to his fiancée Brooke Sansone in an intimate wedding ceremony after 2 years of dating!

As per Intouch Weekly, celebrity Instagram blog DeuxMoi first reported that the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker married with digital marketing professional, 24, over the weekend

The newlywed couple exchanged their vows at Puth’s parents' house in Montecito, California.

Puth and Brooked married one year after the 34-year-old singer broke the news of his engagement on Instagram

He dropped a series of adorable photos featuring their selfie with glasses of wine and shared a slice of pizza, Lady and the Tramp-style.

The second photo displayed a close-up of Brooke's hand grabbing the slice of pizza, providing a clear view of the engagement ring on her finger.

He penned the caption, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes.”

The Attention singer added, “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

However, it is not clear, when Puth and Brookie began their whirlwind romance, as they did not disclose much about their relationship.

Meanwhile, in October 2022, Puth confirmed his romance, telling Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that he and Brooke grew up together.

