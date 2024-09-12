Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to “friendly” co-parent their daughters after finalising divorce agreement.
The pair have officially settled their divorce, which includes joint custody of their two daughters.
On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones starlet came to court after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce almost a year ago.
The terms regarding the agreement have been kept confidential but the pair will have to co-parent from now on.
An insider exclusively told People Magazine that the exes have reached a “friendly” agreement for their daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
The source said, “They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle. They are friendly and great co-parents now” adding the two have “decided to focus on what’s best for their girls. The divorce was difficult for all of them.”
Last year, Sophie accused Jonas for withholding the passports of their daughters so that they can’t return to England.
However, the pair has reached a mutual agreement now.
On September 5, 2023, Jonas field for divorce from Sophie, with whom he had been married for four years.