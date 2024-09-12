Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce

Joe Jonas filed divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5, 2023 and they recently reached a settlement

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to “friendly” co-parent their daughters after finalising divorce agreement.

The pair have officially settled their divorce, which includes joint custody of their two daughters.

On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones starlet came to court after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce almost a year ago.

The terms regarding the agreement have been kept confidential but the pair will have to co-parent from now on.

An insider exclusively told People Magazine that the exes have reached a “friendly” agreement for their daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

The source said, “They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle. They are friendly and great co-parents now” adding the two have “decided to focus on what’s best for their girls. The divorce was difficult for all of them.”

Last year, Sophie accused Jonas for withholding the passports of their daughters so that they can’t return to England.

However, the pair has reached a mutual agreement now.

On September 5, 2023, Jonas field for divorce from Sophie, with whom he had been married for four years.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson

Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson
Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony

Entertainment News

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
BLACKPINK’s Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in ‘Godspeed’ debut
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift bags Artist of the Year award at 2024 MTV VMAs
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Katy Perry shares PDA moment with Orlando Bloom after sweet MTV VMAs tribute
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Chris Hemsworth brings wife, kids to 'Transformers One' Sydney premiere
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Kendall Jenner makes spellbinding entry into blonde era
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Beyoncé focusing on ‘healthy eating’ after trying crazy diet plans