Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson

The Badla star shared his experience of meeting a legendary American singer

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
The Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recalled his shocking encounter with the late singer Michael Jackson in his New York hotel room.

While conversing at Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, the Badla star shared his experience of meeting a legendary American singer.

He reflected on his New York visit when he was in his hotel and “heard a knock at my door.”

Bachchan added, “When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside. I almost fainted but managed to keep my composure. I greeted him, and he inquired if this was my room.”

The Sholay star added, “When I confirmed it, he realized he had mistakenly come to the wrong room. Later, when he went to his own room, he sent someone to connect with the person whose room he had accidentally entered. Eventually, we had the chance to sit down and talk. Despite his enormous fame, he was incredibly humble. That’s how we first met.”

He reflected on “another occasion” when “Michael Jackson had a show in America, and it was a struggle to get from New York to the venue. When we arrived at the hotel, we were told there were no rooms available.”

Bachchan continued, “We requested them, but they said that all 350 rooms were booked for Michael Jackson and his team. After multiple efforts, we managed to get seats at the back of the stadium, and we were able to watch his performance.”

He fondly remembered attending Michael Jackson's concert and described it as a "truly magical atmosphere."

