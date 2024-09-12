Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans

Halsey has thrilled her fans as she shared the exciting news of her engagement with actor Avan Jogia.
The entertainment news website Pop Base speculated that the Closer singer hinted at marriage with Avan Jogia.
Halsey retweeted to confirm their engagement, as reported by the outlet.
While talking to ENews! at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at New York's UBS Arena, the singer who is set to release her upcoming album, the Great Impersonator,” also spilt the beans on her wedding plans.
She shared her response, confirming the rumours around her marriage with the Victorious star, “I hope so."
"Avan is the best," Halsey continued. "He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend."
Notably, Halsey first sparked engagement rumours with Avan in July 2023, when she was seen wearing a new ring with a gold band during a romantic picnic with the actor.
For the unversed, the Without Me singer was previously in a relationship with ex-Alev Aydin and shared a 3-year-old son Ender.