Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans

Avan Jogia and Halsey confirmed the romance in October 2023

  • by Web Desk
  September 12, 2024
Halsey has thrilled her fans as she shared the exciting news of her engagement with actor Avan Jogia.

The entertainment news website Pop Base speculated that the Closer singer hinted at marriage with Avan Jogia.

Halsey retweeted to confirm their engagement, as reported by the outlet.

While talking to ENews! at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at New York's UBS Arena, the singer who is set to release her upcoming album, the Great Impersonator,” also spilt the beans on her wedding plans.

She shared her response, confirming the rumours around her marriage with the Victorious star, “I hope so."

"Avan is the best," Halsey continued. "He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend."

Notably, Halsey first sparked engagement rumours with Avan in July 2023, when she was seen wearing a new ring with a gold band during a romantic picnic with the actor.

For the unversed, the Without Me singer was previously in a relationship with ex-Alev Aydin and shared a 3-year-old son Ender.

Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs
BLACKPINK’s Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs
Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in ‘Godspeed’ debut
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change
Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift bags Artist of the Year award at 2024 MTV VMAs
Katy Perry shares PDA moment with Orlando Bloom after sweet MTV VMAs tribute