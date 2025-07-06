Mel C extends heartfelt wishes to Mel B after missing out her wedding day 

Mel C has joined fellow Spice Girls to celebrates Mel B’s big day!
On Saturday, July 5, the 50-year-old renowned singer tied the knot with her longtime fiancé, Rory McPhee, during an intimate wedding ceremony in London.
While the ceremony was attended by a string of very A-list guests, Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend her big day as Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Mel C remained absent.
However, following the ceremony, Mel C took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Mel B's wedding day despite missing out the event due to scheduling conflicts, as she was performing in Sweden.
“So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn't be there. Excited to celebrate with you really soon! Yippee!” she wrote alongside a sweet photograph of the newlyweds.
In addition to Mel C, Beckham also missed the ceremony and celebrated her nuptials online with a sweet black and white throwback photo of herself and the bride with bandmates Geri, Mel C and Emma.
“Congratulations @officalmelb @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn't be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx” she captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, Geri Halliwell is the only Spice Girls member who has so far failed to acknowledge her bandmate star-studded nuptials.