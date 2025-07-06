Priyanka Chopra reveals how she tricked Nick Jonas’ mom into doing her laundry

  • By Ume Umema
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted she once cleverly tricked her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, into doing her laundry.

The Heads of State actress recently spoke to PEOPLE Magazine, where she revealed how she once “accidentally” got Nick Jonas’ mom to take over her least favorite chore.

“Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough. I'll always try to get someone else to do it,” she told the outlet.

Priyanka went on to explain, “I can steam an iron, I can fold. But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough. Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things.”

“My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!” she added with a laugh.

Priyanka jokingly said that she will now give her mother-in-law a heads-up about disclosing that story.

“I'm going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’” she added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and since then she has been close with her mother-in-law, Miller-Jonas as she often shares occasional photos of family outings with 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie on social media. 

