Brooklyn Beckham faces crucial family decision amid ongoing feud 

The Beckham family has been drifted apart since the eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, reportedly cut ties from his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham as well as his siblings amid an ongoing fallout.
This reported feud among the family escalated when Brooklyn and his actress wife Nicola Peltz missed out his father’s 50th birthday celebration.
Brooklyn even failed to acknowledge his family on social media, including on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Now, another special occasion for family is just around the corner as his only sister, Harper Seven is set to celebrate her 14th birthday on July 10.
Due to this, the 26-year-old Cloud23hot sauce founder is reportedly facing a pivotal decision that could have lasting consequences for his relationship with his family, particularly Harper.
According to the sources, Harper could become “collateral damage” if he fail to acknowledge her birthday celebration.
“Harper’s been particularly affected by what’s going on because she’s always been really close to Brooklyn,” the insider told The Mirror.
They continued, “it’s potentially going to be heartbreaking for Harper if Brooklyn doesn’t show up for her on her birthday.”
“But if he did, it could a much-needed olive branch to start repairing things. An end to the family drama would be the best birthday present Harper – and her parents – could ask for,” the insider added.
Brooklyn Beckham has three younger siblings, brothers Romeo James, Cruz David, and a sister Harper Seven.